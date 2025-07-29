China remains committed to int'l wetland conservation: official
VICTORIA FALLS, Zimbabwe, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China remains committed to the protection of international wetlands and to fostering global partnerships through technological exchange and joint conservation efforts, a senior Chinese official said Sunday.
Xia Jun, director general of the International Cooperation Department at China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration, made the remarks at a side event during the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, currently underway in the resort city of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.
Speaking at the session focused on accelerating global action for mangrove and wetland conservation, Xia emphasized the ecological importance of wetlands and underscored the need for strong international cooperation to ensure their protection.
"This profound understanding underpins China's unwavering commitment to its conservation," he stressed.
To advance international efforts in mangrove conservation and sustainable use, China launched the International Mangrove Center (IMC) in the southern city of Shenzhen in November 2024. Xia described the IMC as a landmark initiative that reflects the spirit of global cooperation.
China remains steadfast in its commitment to sharing knowledge, technological innovations, and training expertise, while embracing the opportunity to learn from global counterparts, he said.
"Only through such concerted, collaborative action can we secure these indispensable ecosystems, ensuring they continue to provide vital services for both nature and humanity for generations to come," Xia added.
