WWF official hails China's incorporation of wetlands into city landscapes

VICTORIA FALLS, Zimbabwe, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's efforts to integrate wetlands into urban landscapes represent a commendable model for sustainable city development, a senior official from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has said.

In an interview with Xinhua on Saturday on the sidelines of the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP15), held in Zimbabwe's resort city of Victoria Falls, Christine Colvin, WWF's freshwater policy lead, said it is impressive that nine Chinese cities were accredited as International wetland cities during COP15.

"They (Chinese) are leading the way in terms of sponge cities and making cities permeable again," said Colvin, emphasizing that urban development must not come at the expense of wetlands, which are crucial for climate adaptation.

Colvin stressed the importance of nature-based solutions and integrating wetlands into urban design, noting that China is demonstrating to mayors, municipalities, and local governments around the world how to do this -- how to bring nature back into cities and design new urban areas that are more permeable, allowing the natural water cycle to function.

That is going to be the city of the future -- one that is far more climate-resilient and offers better water security, she said.

Colvin also warned that the degradation of landscapes and the collapse of wetlands pose serious threats to food security, water availability, and climate stability.

"This COP is really important in terms of setting goals for the next period, for the next decade, and the strategic plan for the contracting parties to Ramsar," she said. "It prioritises cooperation, international cooperation."

COP15, which officially opened on Thursday and runs through July 31, is held under the theme "Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future." The conference brings together government representatives to reinforce global commitments for wetland conservation and highlight the vital role of wetlands in sustaining ecological health, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

