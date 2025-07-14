Brown-headed gulls at Gahai wetland attract many tourists in summer

Xinhua) 09:47, July 14, 2025

Brown-headed gulls play at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

A brown-headed gull rests at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Brown-headed gulls play at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

A brown-headed gull flies over the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

Brown-headed gulls fly over the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

Tourists are seen on an observation deck at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

A brown-headed gull rests at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Brown-headed gulls fly over the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists watch brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

A brown-headed gull rests at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

Tourists watch brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Two brown-headed gulls rest at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

Tourists watch brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Tourists watch brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Brown-headed gulls fly over the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

A brown-headed gull flies over the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A brown-headed gull flies over the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists watch brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A brown-headed gull rests at the Gahai wetland in Luqu County of the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2025. Brown-headed gulls at the Gahai wetland attracted many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)