Scenery of Mianduhe national wetland park in Hulun Buir, north China

Xinhua) 13:14, July 11, 2025

This aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of the Mianduhe national wetland park in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows the scenery of the Mianduhe national wetland park in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

