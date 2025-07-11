Scenery of Mianduhe national wetland park in Hulun Buir, north China
This aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of the Mianduhe national wetland park in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
This aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows the scenery of the Mianduhe national wetland park in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
This aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of the Mianduhe national wetland park in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
This aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows the scenery of the Mianduhe national wetland park in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
This aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of the Mianduhe national wetland park in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Egrets inhabit Dianchi Haihong wetland park in Kunming, SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: birdwatching at Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park, E China
- Wetland monitoring helps transform a migratory stopover
- China sets up 903 national wetland parks over past 2 decades
- South Dongting Lake restoration empowers local development in C China's Hunan
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.