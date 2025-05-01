China sets up 903 national wetland parks over past 2 decades

Xinhua) 09:11, May 01, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows a sightseeing boat at the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

HANGZHOU, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China has established 903 national wetland parks over the past 20 years, according to an international seminar in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, east China, on Wednesday.

These parks have helped protect 2.4 million hectares of wetlands, providing ample habitat for key national wildlife species, information from the wetland protection seminar showed.

Speaking at the seminar, Yan Zhen, vice head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA), stressed that the country has long prioritized wetland conservation and made continuous efforts to this end.

So far, China's total wetland area stands at 56.35 million hectares. The country now boasts 82 wetlands of international importance, ranking among the highest globally, NFGA data showed.

Meanwhile, ecological protection and restoration has also been strengthened, Yan said, adding that 300,000 hectares of wetlands have been restored thanks to the national wetland conservation plan.

As part of efforts to promote international cooperation in the sector, China has established the International Mangrove Center, contributing to global wetland conservation efforts, Yan added.

For the next step, the NFGA plans to strengthen protection of wetland ecosystems in a holistic manner, with major projects in key areas including the Yangtze and Yellow river basins. The forestry and grassland authorities will also work to enhance international cooperation and exchange on wetland protection, and participate actively in global ecological governance, said Yan.

