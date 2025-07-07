In pics: birdwatching at Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park, E China

Xinhua) 10:11, July 07, 2025

Volunteer Hu Yong (back) guides a tourist at Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 5, 2025.

This year's birdwatching season at Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park, themed "Birds in 'Shi Jing' (a collection of Chinese poems from the 11th to the 6th centuries BC)", features a special birdwatching route. Accompanied by professional volunteer guides, tourists can learn about the wetland's flora and fauna mentioned in "Shi Jing", as well as gain insights into bird species, their behaviors and wetland ecosystems. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Tourists observe birds at a birdwatching spot at Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 5, 2025.

A white egret soars over Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 5, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows tourists taking boat to watch birds at Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 5, 2025.

Volunteer Hu Yong (R) guides a tourist at Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 5, 2025.

White egrets soar over Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 5, 2025.

A young visitor shows a stamp collected during a birdwatching activity at Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 5, 2025.

