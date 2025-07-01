Wetland monitoring helps transform a migratory stopover

Xinhua) 11:01, July 01, 2025

FUZHOU, July 1 (Xinhua) -- On the southern bank of the Minjiang River estuary in Fujian province, a sprawling wetland sanctuary is proving indispensable to one of nature's great journeys.

The Minjiang River estuary wetland, encompassing roughly 2,382 hectares of protected land, has become a critical stopover post on the arduous East Asian-Australasian migratory bird flyway.

Its significance was formally recognized in 2022 when it was designated a Wetland of International Importance. For years, its value has been measured in the wings of countless birds finding refuge and food within its boundaries. Serving as a vital ecological hub, it supports biodiversity and safeguards endangered species along this crucial avian migration route.

Among the conservationists on the frontline is Guo Pingping, a dedicated member of the scientific monitoring division of the Minjiang River estuary wetland national nature reserve. Her daily work involves meticulous field surveys and protection measures, ensuring safe passage and habitat for the region's migratory guests.

"The Minjiang Estuary Wetland is a critical station for migratory birds and a home to many rare and endangered species," Guo said. "Migratory birds are the best indicators of whether the wetland is well protected and the ecosystem is improving."

The birds are indeed signaling positive change. Guo's data revealed notable population increases. Compared to 2021, counts of shorebirds, geese and ducks, and gulls recorded in 2024 surged by approximately 23 percent, 13 percent and a remarkable 198 percent respectively.

Furthermore, significant numbers of terns are now utilizing the wetland to complete essential life activities -- feeding, mating and breeding, a testament to its improving ecological health and value.

Years of continuous scientific research, including a major investigation from 2022 to 2023, have mapped the migration patterns and habitat preferences of the waterbirds. This sustained effort has yielded tangible results -- the recent survey documented over 70 more bird species than a similar one conducted in 2011.

This flourishing biodiversity underscores the wetland's improving condition. The area is now home to 1,378 species of wild animals and plants, with notable environmental improvements and balance of the local wetland ecosystem.

Whenever migratory birds glide freely over the wetland, or a new species is found breeding within its bounds, Guo feels proud and rewarded. As a woman working in ecological monitoring, Guo believes her perspective brings distinct strengths.

"The meticulousness, perseverance, and empathy help identify subtle issues in conservation work and offer solutions that are more humane and considerate," she said. "I hope my journey encourages more young women to pursue their passions with courage and determination."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)