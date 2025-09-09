Wetland restoration brings ecological, economic benefits to Lishui, E China's Zhejiang

Fireflies at Jiulong National Wetland Park in Lishui city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Zheng Yeqing)

Jiulong National Wetland Park in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, is the largest and most representative riverine wetland in the province. Located in the Oujiang River Basin, the park features water forests and firefly habitats that are rare in China.

Lishui has launched an ecological restoration project to enhance the wetland park in recent years. The restoration effort emphasizes minimal human interference while maximizing environmental protection. Work includes rehabilitating wetlands, replanting native vegetation, replenishing water supplies and restoring animal habitats.

Residential buildings line the Oujiang River, offering residents views of the wetlands on the opposite shore. A former industrial zone dotted with brick kilns and tall chimneys has been transformed into a popular photography destination. Villagers have converted their homes into bed and breakfasts and agritourism facilities, while a new airport that opened in July has improved local access.

Before ecological restoration began, the area presented a starkly different picture. According to local residents, it was once crowded with farms and sand quarries, where vegetation was destroyed, garbage piled up, and foul odors lingered.

A Chinese merganser, a rare bird species, at Jiulong National Wetland Park in Lishui city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/He Weidong)

Seasonal flooding added to the problems. Wang Liang, director of the real estate registration center of the Liandu branch of Lishui's Natural Resources and Planning Bureau, said the Jiulong wetland experienced flooding from June to September that often damaged roads and infrastructure.

"Through systematic studies, we adopted various measures to improve flood resistance, reducing risks to both infrastructure and habitats," Wang said.

Cheng Hua, deputy director of the ecological restoration division of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Natural Resources, said a healthy water system is critical to wetland biodiversity.

"By diverting water from the Oujiang River, we have reconnected the wetland's water system, improving both flow and self-purification," he said.

Restoration efforts have covered 3,450 mu (230 hectares) of wetland and cleared 17 water system blockages, resolving problems including poor water quality, algal blooms and weak ecological resilience.

Thanks to these efforts, the Jiulong wetland has recorded 14 new bird species, including the Chinese merganser, a rare species under state protection.

A view of Jiulong National Wetland Park in Lishui city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Jin Xianguang)

He Weidong, a member of the Lishui Bird Ecology Protection Association, calls the wetland a paradise. Since 2019, he has visited weekly to photograph wildlife. He captured images of several rare bird species in the first half of this year alone.

The arrival of rare birds signals a strong ecological recovery in the wetland. Local authorities have expanded plant restoration, improved habitats to meet species-specific needs and created ecological corridors. Measures include building shallow pools for fireflies, designating core zones for the Chinese merganser and establishing reed belts.

Each March and April, the wetland lights up with thousands of fireflies, drawing visitors from across the region.

"Fireflies are highly sensitive to humidity, temperature and light conditions. We focus on minimal intervention and maximum protection to maintain their habitat," said Lin Yong, head of the development department at Zhejiang Liyong Eco-Tourism Co., Ltd.

Restoration has covered nearly 1,000 square meters of firefly habitat, and the population exceeded 1 million last year, Lin said.

Leveraging these tiny insects, the wetland has developed ecological tourism and educational tours. In recent years, the wetland and surrounding areas have received nearly 2 million tourist visits, generating more than 20 million yuan ($2.8 million) in revenue and creating nearly 1,000 jobs in the wetland's cultural display zone.

Jiulong village, at the heart of the wetland, now bustles with visitors. The growth of B&Bs, agritourism facilities and related businesses has revitalized the once-impoverished community. By turning natural resources into economic advantages, the village has achieved sustainable development while protecting the environment.

