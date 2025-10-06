Tourists surf at Riyue Bay in Wanning, S China's Hainan
An aerial drone photo shows tourists surfing at Riyue Bay in Wanning, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Surfing has become a symbol of Wanning thanks to its unique geographical and climatic advantages. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Tourists surf at Riyue Bay in Wanning, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Surfing has become a symbol of Wanning thanks to its unique geographical and climatic advantages. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A girl surfs at Riyue Bay in Wanning, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Surfing has become a symbol of Wanning thanks to its unique geographical and climatic advantages. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A girl surfs at Riyue Bay in Wanning, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 2, 2025. Surfing has become a symbol of Wanning thanks to its unique geographical and climatic advantages. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
