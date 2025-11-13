Wetland park turns into paradise for migratory birds in NW China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 08:18, November 13, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows migratory birds resting and foraging at the Tianhewan National Wetland Park in Pingluo County of Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Located in Pingluo County of Ningxia and adjacent to the Yellow River, the Tianhewan National Wetland Park serves as an important ecological barrier in the Yellow River Basin.

Pingluo County has stepped up its efforts to protect the Yellow River Wetland in recent years, pushing ahead with ecological restoration and governance of the wetland. It has woven an ecological protection network to safeguard the home of migratory birds through intelligent monitoring platforms as well as patrols by professionals.

Thanks to continuous improvement in its ecological environment, the park has turned into a paradise for migratory birds.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows the Tianhewan National Wetland Park in Pingluo County of Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Staff members observe migratory birds at the Tianhewan National Wetland Park in Pingluo County of Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 7, 2025 shows migratory birds resting and foraging at the Tianhewan National Wetland Park in Pingluo County of Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yue Changhong/Xinhua)

Staff members operate with an intelligent monitoring platform at the Tianhewan National Wetland Park in Pingluo County of Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows migratory birds flying over the Tianhewan National Wetland Park in Pingluo County of Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 8, 2025 shows migratory birds resting and foraging at the Tianhewan National Wetland Park in Pingluo County of Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yue Changhong/Xinhua)

Staff members patrol at the Tianhewan National Wetland Park in Pingluo County of Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows the Yellow River and the Tianhewan National Wetland Park (R) in Pingluo County of Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows staff members patrolling at the Tianhewan National Wetland Park in Pingluo County of Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

