Flamingos winter in Yancheng City, E China's Jiangsu
This photo taken on Dec. 8, 2025 shows flamingos resting in Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Recently a flock of flamingos arrived here to overwinter. Flamingos have been wintering here for 11 consecutive years since 2015. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Dec. 8, 2025 shows flamingos flying over Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Recently a flock of flamingos arrived here to overwinter. Flamingos have been wintering here for 11 consecutive years since 2015. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Dec. 8, 2025 shows flamingos flying over Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Recently a flock of flamingos arrived here to overwinter. Flamingos have been wintering here for 11 consecutive years since 2015. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Dec. 8, 2025 shows flamingos flying over Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Recently a flock of flamingos arrived here to overwinter. Flamingos have been wintering here for 11 consecutive years since 2015. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Coastal wetlands in N China's Tangshan serve as important habitats for migratory birds
- Scenery of Hunan Songya Lake National Wetland Park in Changsha
- China's river delta reserve bans drones, adopts smart tech to protect migratory birds
- Glossy ibis seen at S China's Haiwei National Wetland Park again
- Wetland park turns into paradise for migratory birds in NW China's Ningxia
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.