Flamingos winter in Yancheng City, E China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 09:31, December 09, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 8, 2025 shows flamingos resting in Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Recently a flock of flamingos arrived here to overwinter. Flamingos have been wintering here for 11 consecutive years since 2015. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)

