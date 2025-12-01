Coastal wetlands in N China's Tangshan serve as important habitats for migratory birds

Xinhua) 13:26, December 01, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2025 shows oriental white storks foraging on a coastal wetland in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Coastal wetlands in the city of Tangshan are important habitats for migratory birds. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

