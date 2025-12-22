Migratory swans flock to Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia to spend winter
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows swans at a wetland in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province. A large number of migratory swans have flocked to the Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia to spend winter. (Photo by Feng Xiaomin/Xinhua)
