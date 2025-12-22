Lhasa wetland reserve recognized as world's highest altitude wetland

08:58, December 22, 2025 By Palden Nyima in Lhasa ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The Lhalu Wetland National Nature Reserve in Lhasa, Xizang autonomous region, has officially been recognized by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) as the world's highest-altitude urban natural wetland, authorities announced on Saturday in Lhasa.

Often referred to as the "Lungs of Lhasa", this ecological landmark highlights China's achievements in high-altitude wetland protection and serves as a global model of sustainable conservation.

Spanning 12.2 square kilometers at an average altitude of 3,649 meters, the Lhalu Wetland is not only a rare urban ecological resource, but also a vital habitat for diverse wildlife, according to the local authority.

In recent years, rigorous ecological protection efforts — including scientific planning, meticulous management, and stringent supervision — have greatly enhanced the wetland's ecological functions and biodiversity, it added.

This international certification underscores the region's accomplishments in promoting ecological civilization and provides a crucial reference for the global community on preserving high-altitude wetlands.

A view of the Lhalu Wetland National Nature Reserve in Lhasa, Xizang autonomous region. [Photo by Palden Nyima/chinadaily.com.cn]

Kelsang Norbu, head of the Lhasa Forestry and Grassland Bureau, said that over the past 20 years, the Lhalu Wetland has established a protection and management mechanism led by the government, coordinated by various departments, and involving community participation.

"The government has invested over 900 million yuan ($127.8 million) in total for wetland restoration, boundary delimitation, biodiversity monitoring, and other protection and management efforts," Kelsang Norbu said.

Through years of systematic protection and scientific management, the ecological functions of the Lhalu Wetland have continuously improved, biodiversity has increased, and ecological protection has developed in tandem with the improvement of local livelihoods, he said.

The vegetation coverage of the Lhalu Wetland has reached over 95 percent, making it a biological paradise nurturing 435 plant species, 167 bird species, and 80 insect species.

"It has become a warm haven for many migratory birds, such as the black-necked crane, to safely overwinter," he added.

In conjunction with the recognition, a Bird Painting and Photography Exhibition themed, "The Beauty of Feathers in Lhalu Wetland", opened in Lhasa the same day.

The exhibition showcases vivid artistic images and paintings of various species found in the wetland, including the iconic black-necked cranes, bar-headed geese, and ruddy shelducks. By illustrating the intricate interactions of wildlife within the wetland, the event aims to spread ecological awareness and inspire public appreciation of nature's beauty.

