Trending in China | 'City of Breakfasts': exploring Wuhan's guozao culture
(People's Daily App) 16:39, January 27, 2026
In Central China's Hubei Province, Wuhan's guozao ("passing the morning") is a breakfast tradition with over 100 choices, from iconic hot dry noodles to crispy tofu skins—blending northern and southern flavors in the "City of Breakfasts" where street stalls let locals connect, recharge daily and savor its bold, beloved culture.
(Produced by interns Liu Jiahui and Tang Kexin; Edited by Guan Haoyu; Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
