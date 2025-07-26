We Are China

View of morning glow over Wuhan

Xinhua) 15:12, July 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows Wuhan Museum of Science and Technology in the morning glow in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows vessels sailing on the Yangtze River in the morning glow in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows vessels sailing on the Yangtze River in the morning glow in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

