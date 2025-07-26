View of morning glow over Wuhan
An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows Wuhan Museum of Science and Technology in the morning glow in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows vessels sailing on the Yangtze River in the morning glow in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows vessels sailing on the Yangtze River in the morning glow in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the morning glow over Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Photos
