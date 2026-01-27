Shiguang Chronicle: Chinese modernization is the modernization of material and cultural-ethical advancement
(People's Daily App) 16:25, January 27, 2026
President Xi Jinping has often emphasized that Chinese modernization is the modernization of material and cultural-ethical advancement. Learn how he outlines this vision.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi welcomes Finnish enterprises to "take a swim in the vast ocean of the Chinese market"
- China and Europe are partners, not adversaries: Xi
- Xi calls on China, Finland to deepen cooperation in various areas
- Xi says China ready to uphold UN-centered int'l system with Finland
- Xi holds phone talks with Vietnam's To Lam
- Quotes from Xi: 'Economic globalization is the trend of the times'
- Quotes from Xi: 'We should choose dialogue over confrontation'
- Xi leads China's diplomacy to usher in new chapter in turbulent world
- Xi congratulates To Lam on election as general secretary of Vietnam's CPV Central Committee
- Xi says China's high-quality development to provide more opportunities for cooperation with Brazil
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.