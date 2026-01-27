Xi says China ready to uphold UN-centered int'l system with Finland
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday expressed the readiness to work with Finland to firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, to jointly respond to global challenges.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who is on an official visit to China.
Xi also said China is willing to work with Finland to promote an equitable and orderly multipolar world as well as a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
