Xi congratulates To Lam on election as general secretary of Vietnam's CPV Central Committee

Xinhua) 16:56, January 23, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Friday congratulated To Lam on his election as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.

In his message, Xi said that since the 13th National Congress of the CPV, the party has steadfastly pursued a socialist modernization path that suits Vietnam's national conditions, upheld and strengthened the party's overall leadership, and united and led the Vietnamese people to achieve remarkable accomplishments in the cause of socialist construction and reform, hence a continuous boost in Vietnam's international status and influence.

The successful convening of the 14th National Congress of the CPV has opened a new era in Vietnam's national development, and will inspire and promote the development of the global socialist movement, he said.

Xi expressed confidence that under the leadership of the new CPV Central Committee headed by the general secretary, the party will unite and lead the Vietnamese people to forge ahead with determination, promote new and greater achievements in the cause of the party and the country, and successfully fulfill the goals and tasks set forth by the 14th National Congress.

He depicted China and Vietnam as friendly socialist neighbors and as a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the relations between the two parties and countries, and is willing to work with To Lam to strengthen strategic communication, carry forward the traditional friendship, firmly advance the socialist cause, and guide the comprehensive strategic cooperation and the building of a community with a shared future between China and Vietnam to continue yielding fruitful results so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples and make positive contributions to peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and the world at large.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)