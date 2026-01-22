Shiguang Chronicle: Chinese modernization is the modernization of a huge population

(People's Daily App) 15:38, January 22, 2026

Chinese modernization is the modernization of a huge population. In the face of unprecedented challenges and complexities, President Xi Jinping expressed his firm belief: "When the 1.4 billion Chinese work with one heart and one mind, and stand in unity with a strong will, no task will be impossible and no difficulty insurmountable."

