Xi's speech at Central Urban Work Conference to be published

Xinhua) 15:07, January 15, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the Central Urban Work Conference will be published on Friday.

The speech by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's second issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

