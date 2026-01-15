Home>>
Quotes from Xi | Keep sounding the bugle of anti-coruption
(People's Daily App) 08:19, January 15, 2026
"As long as the breeding grounds and conditions for corruption still exist, we must keep sounding the bugle and never rest, not even for a minute, in our fight against corruption," said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in 2022. The fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection was held in Beijing on Monday. Let's review some Xi's remarks on anti-corruption.
