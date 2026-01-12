Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, an official statement noted on Monday.
Jing Quan was appointed ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, replacing Huang Xilian.
Shen Bo was appointed ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, taking over from Tan Jian.
Jiang Wei was appointed ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda, succeeding Zhang Yanling.
Li Xiang was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Mali, replacing Chen Zhihong.
Yang Xin was appointed ambassador to the State of Kuwait, succeeding Zhang Jianwei.
Zhao Yong was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Sierra Leone, replacing Wang Qing.
Kang Yan was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia, taking over from Wang Shunqing.
Yang Yirui was appointed ambassador to the Portuguese Republic, succeeding Zhao Bentang.
Jia Guide was appointed permanent representative and ambassador to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, replacing Chen Xu.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi extends congratulations to opening ceremony of 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges
- A decade on, Xi's Yangtze protection drive transforms China's key economic belt
- Xi's message on China-Africa exchanges draws warm responses
- Xi congratulates Thongloun on election as general secretary of Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee
- Xi replies to letter from teachers, students of U.S. youth education exchange delegation
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.