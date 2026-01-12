We Are China

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 11:18, January 12, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, an official statement noted on Monday.

Jing Quan was appointed ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, replacing Huang Xilian.

Shen Bo was appointed ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, taking over from Tan Jian.

Jiang Wei was appointed ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda, succeeding Zhang Yanling.

Li Xiang was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Mali, replacing Chen Zhihong.

Yang Xin was appointed ambassador to the State of Kuwait, succeeding Zhang Jianwei.

Zhao Yong was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Sierra Leone, replacing Wang Qing.

Kang Yan was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia, taking over from Wang Shunqing.

Yang Yirui was appointed ambassador to the Portuguese Republic, succeeding Zhao Bentang.

Jia Guide was appointed permanent representative and ambassador to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, replacing Chen Xu.

