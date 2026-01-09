Xi's message on China-Africa exchanges draws warm responses

Xinhua) 15:51, January 09, 2026

The launching ceremony of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges is held at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Jan. 8, 2026. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, read out a congratulatory letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the event and delivered a keynote speech. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- At Thursday's opening ceremony of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, African officials and experts said Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter highlights Beijing's commitment to strengthening ties and deepening mutual understanding.

In his letter, Xi said that organizing the year of people-to-people exchanges on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of launching diplomatic relations between China and Africa is an important consensus reached by leaders from both sides, and marks a significant step to further cement public support for China-Africa friendship at a new historical starting point.

Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie said he felt "a sense of brotherly unity" from Xi's letter.

"Such spirit is particularly precious in today's world. President Xi's letter makes us feel deeply, and from it, we see that there is still hope in the world today," he said.

Echoing his view, Mohamed El-Amine Souef, chief of staff of the African Union (AU) Commission, said Xi's letter "sends a strong message to Africa and African leaders that we can rely on China and work closely with China," adding that the letter is warmly welcomed by the AU Commission.

Sandile Swana, a South African political analyst, said he was deeply moved by a line in Xi's letter, which highlights how Chinese and African civilizations have enriched each other for thousands of years, serving as the historical and intellectual source of China-Africa friendship.

"Civilizations become more colorful through exchanges. When different cultures learn from and integrate with each other, they can inspire more lasting development vitality," Swana said, noting that strengthening civilizational dialogue can help overcome prejudices, broaden understanding, and inject ideological momentum into China-Africa cooperation.

Experts said they also resonated strongly with Xi's call in the letter for closer bonds among the more than 2.8 billion people of China and Africa and for new contributions to Global South solidarity in addressing global challenges, promoting common values of humanity, and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Adhere Cavince, a Kenyan scholar on international relations, said the remarks underscore that the deep emotional ties between the Chinese and African peoples are the vitality, resilience, and driving force behind the China-Africa partnership.

People-to-people exchanges play a key catalytic role in consolidating the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership between the two sides, he said.

Jean-Baptiste Gasominari, a Rwandan political analyst, said that over the years, China-Africa exchanges and cooperation in poverty reduction, food security, industrialization and sustainable development have helped Africa play a greater role in global governance.

"The four major global initiatives proposed by President Xi jointly build a comprehensive framework for advancing China-Africa relations to address the complex and changing global environment," he said.

Gasominari added that, over the long term, the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges could have a profound impact on African countries, particularly their youth. By fostering cross-cultural skills, innovation and a global outlook, it will help young Africans become confident contributors to national and continental development.

Habibou Dia, director of communication at Senegal's Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Technology, said that strengthening China-Africa people-to-people exchanges is a key catalyst for promoting unity and cooperation among Global South countries and for jointly building a shared future.

He added that by exchanging governance experience and key technologies, China and Africa continue to enhance the Global South's autonomy in shaping its own development paths.

After reading Xi's letter, Juvenal Quicassa, an international relations expert from Angola, said he believes that China-Africa cooperation plays a key role in advancing the rise of the Global South in today's international landscape.

China-Africa relations provide inspiration for other Global South countries, showing that cooperation can be built on the basis of mutual respect and shared benefits -- a framework that could gradually foster a more balanced and inclusive international order, said Quicassa.

