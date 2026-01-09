China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges launched at AU headquarters

Xinhua) 08:33, January 09, 2026

The launching ceremony of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges is held at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Jan. 8, 2026. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, read out a congratulatory letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the event and delivered a keynote speech. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The launching ceremony of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges was held on Thursday at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, with participants calling for deepening dialogue between the two civilizations.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, read out a congratulatory letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the event and delivered a keynote speech.

Jean-Claude Gakosso, foreign minister of the Republic of the Congo, the African co-chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie also addressed the ceremony.

More than 200 participants attended the event, including senior officials from the AU Commission and AU institutions, diplomats from African countries to the AU, senior representatives of United Nations agencies, and officials and representatives from various sectors of Ethiopia.

Wang said that launching the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges is an important initiative jointly agreed upon by the Chinese president and African leaders.

In his congratulatory letter, Xi elaborated on the significance of mutual learning among civilizations in advancing China-Africa modernization and outlined the direction and principles of China-Africa people-to-people and cultural cooperation, which demonstrated deep reflections on human history and civilization and provided important guidance for building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, Wang said.

China-Africa relations boast a long history and enduring traditional friendship, Wang said, noting that in recent years, under the joint guidance of leaders on both sides, China-Africa people-to-people exchanges have flourished and delivered fruitful results.

Facts have shown that people-to-people exchanges form the most solid foundation of China-Africa friendship, while mutual learning among civilizations serves as the strongest driving force for China-Africa cooperation, he said.

The Chinese foreign minister said that the world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, with major historical shifts taking place in the international landscape, stressing that the Global South, represented by China and Africa, is rising irresistibly.

Meanwhile, the world remains far from peaceful. The law of the jungle runs counter to international law and the basic norms of international relations, while power politics and acts of bullying infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, Wang said.

In the face of a turbulent world, China and Africa more than ever need to uphold fairness and justice, strengthen solidarity and mutual support, and deepen exchanges and cooperation, he said, calling on both sides to prioritize development, put the people first, uphold mutual learning and exchanges, and embrace openness and inclusiveness.

African leaders said that the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges is an important step in implementing the Chinese president's initiatives, emphasizing that Xi's congratulatory letter encouraged the African side.

They expressed confidence that the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges will open a new chapter in Africa-China relations, deepen dialogue between the two civilizations, enhance exchanges of ideas, and further strengthen bonds between the peoples.

African countries stand ready to seize this opportunity to deepen cooperation with China in culture, education, tourism, arts, youth exchanges, and other fields, and to continue advancing Africa-China relations, they said.

The African leaders also noted that the peoples of Africa and China are as close as brothers, and that Africa-China cooperation is mutually beneficial.

They spoke highly of the long-standing tradition of Chinese foreign ministers making Africa the destination of their first overseas visit each year, expressed admiration for China's remarkable development achievements, and conveyed gratitude for China's support and assistance to Africa.

Since the establishment of FOCAC, both sides have achieved substantial results in economy and trade, connectivity, agriculture, education, telecommunications, and other areas, contributing to the implementation of the African Union's development agenda, they said.

The African side expressed willingness to deepen cooperation with China under the FOCAC framework and the Belt and Road Initiative to achieve common development.

Against the backdrop of mounting global instability and serious challenges to the international order, the African side voiced support for the Global Governance Initiative proposed by the Chinese president, calling on both sides to stand united against hegemonism, jointly uphold the international order, and safeguard world peace.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)