Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to hear work reports of state institutions

Xinhua) 08:06, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership met on Thursday to hear a series of work reports from the leading Party members' groups of the top legislature, central government, top political advisory body, supreme court and supreme procuratorate.

The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee also heard a work report from the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over and addressed the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that China is confronted with profound and complex changes in its development environment over the five-year period ahead, with arduous and demanding tasks on the agenda. It stressed the imperative of upholding, making full use of, and further developing the Party's leadership -- the country's greatest institutional strength -- to provide the fundamental guarantee for advancing Chinese modernization.

Last year, the leading Party members' groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate resolutely upheld the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, and made significant advancements in various fields, the meeting noted.

It also commended the work of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee over the past year.

Noting that 2026 marks the 105th founding anniversary of the Party and the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), the meeting urged the leading Party members' groups to focus on major economic and social development tasks for the 15th Five-Year Plan period, and to pool their strength to advance work in various fields.

They were also told to deliver outstanding performances through concrete efforts for the interests of the people, and to fulfill their principal responsibility of full and rigorous Party self-governance.

The Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee should complete all tasks to a high standard, prioritizing key initiatives such as improving intra-Party regulations and institutions, and addressing unnecessary formality to reduce burdens at the primary level, according to the meeting.

