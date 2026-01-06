Xi says China, ROK should jointly safeguard fruits of WWII victory

Xinhua) 09:31, January 06, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) should join hands to safeguard the fruits of the victory in World War II and protect peace and stability in Northeast Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

More than 80 years ago, the two peoples made tremendous national sacrifices and won the victory against Japanese militarism, Xi said when holding talks with ROK President Lee Jae Myung in Beijing.

China and the ROK shoulder important responsibilities in maintaining regional peace and promoting global development, and share a wide range of common interests, Xi said, noting that the two countries should firmly stand on the right side of history and make the right strategic choices.

