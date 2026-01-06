Peng Liyuan chats over tea with wife of ROK president

January 06, 2026

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chats over tea with Kim Hea Kyung, wife of President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chatted over tea with Kim Hea Kyung, wife of President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung, in Beijing on Monday.

Peng welcomed Kim, who accompanies President Lee on his first state visit to China at the beginning of the New Year.

Noting that the key to state-to-state relations lies in close people-to-people bonds, Peng hoped that the people of China and the ROK as close neighbors will enhance mutual understanding through frequent exchanges.

Peng commended Kim for her dedication to social welfare and for doing a lot of work to promote the protection of women's and children's rights and interests, and expressed her expectation for both sides to share beneficial experience.

Kim thanked Peng for her warm reception and thoughtful arrangements. She expressed deep admiration for Peng's long-term contribution to the development of women's and children's cause, and voiced her willingness to actively promote exchanges between the people of the ROK and China to enhance the friendship between the two countries.

