Chinese, ROK leaders hold talks on bilateral ties, int'l affairs

Xinhua) 08:04, January 06, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2026. Xi held talks with Lee, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung in Beijing on Monday, with both sides agreeing to enhance bilateral strategic partnership, promote practical cooperation, and strengthen multilateral coordination.

It is Lee's first visit to China since he took office, and the two heads of state have met twice and conducted reciprocal visits, reflecting the importance both sides attach to China-ROK relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung witness the signing of cooperation documents after their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2026. Xi held talks with Lee, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

ENHANCING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

China has consistently placed relations with the ROK high on its regional diplomatic agenda and maintained continuity and stability in its policy toward the ROK, Xi said, adding that China is willing to work with the ROK to firmly uphold the direction of friendly cooperation, adhere to the principle of mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, promote bilateral strategic partnership along a healthy path, effectively enhance the well-being of both peoples, and contribute positively to regional and global peace and development.

Xi called on both sides to enhance mutual trust, respect each other's development paths, accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, and resolve differences properly through dialogue and consultation.

Lee said the ROK side hopes to use the first head-of-state diplomatic meeting of the year as an opportunity to consolidate the momentum of the comprehensive recovery and development of bilateral relations, seek common ground while reserving differences, deepen the ROK-China strategic cooperative partnership, and open a new chapter of bilateral relations.

He emphasized that the ROK respects China's core interests and major concerns, and adheres to the one-China principle.

Dong Xiangrong, senior fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that head-of-state diplomacy has played a significant guiding role in China-ROK relations, sending a clear positive signal to foster better bilateral ties, and greatly contributing to deepening political mutual trust and promoting economic and trade cooperation.

In the future, both sides need to accommodate each other's major concerns including the Taiwan question, and maintain a stable cooperative relationship as important trading partners, Dong said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

ACHIEVING MORE COOPERATION RESULTS

China and the ROK share close economic ties with industrial and supply chains deeply interwoven, and the bilateral cooperation is mutually beneficial, Xi said.

He said the two countries should further align their development strategies, strengthen policy coordination, expand the pie of common interests, and achieve more cooperation results in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, green industries, and the silver economy.

Bilateral economic and trade cooperation has played a positive role in the economic and social development of both countries, Lee said, noting that the ROK looks forward to seizing the opportunities brought by China's 15th Five-Year Plan to achieve more results in practical cooperation with China.

After their talks, Xi and Lee witnessed the signing of 15 cooperation documents in fields including scientific and technological innovation, ecological environment, transportation, and economic and trade cooperation.

Yang Xiyu, a researcher from the China Institute of International Studies, said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the ROK, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has always been the stabilizer and propeller of the development of bilateral relations.

He said China and the ROK should leverage their long-standing traditional advantages, and strengthen cooperation with a focus on economy, trade, and technology.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung and his wife Kim Hea Kyung in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2026. Xi held talks with Lee, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEARING RESPONSIBILITIES IN PEACE, DEVELOPMENT

China and the ROK shoulder important responsibilities in maintaining regional peace and promoting global development, and share a wide range of common interests, Xi said, noting that the two countries should firmly stand on the right side of history and make the right strategic choices.

More than 80 years ago, the two peoples made tremendous national sacrifices and won the victory against Japanese militarism, he said, adding that the two countries should join hands to safeguard the fruits of the victory in World War II and protect peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

As beneficiaries of economic globalization, China and the ROK must work together to oppose protectionism and practice true multilateralism, contributing to the advancement of an equal, orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial, inclusive economic globalization, Xi said.

Lee said the ROK is willing to strengthen its multilateral coordination with China and contribute to global prosperity and development, and wishes China every success in hosting this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Dong said amid the recent resurgence of Japanese militarism, China and the ROK should share a common position to maintain regional peace, and the two sides need to jointly address protectionism and defend free trade.

