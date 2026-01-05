China, ROK should strengthen economic ties, forge prospects for win-win cooperation: Chinese vice premier
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday emphasized that China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) should strengthen economic ties and forge new prospects for win-win cooperation.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while jointly attending a China-ROK business forum in Beijing with ROK President Lee Jae Myung.
He said that under the strategic guidance of the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, China and the ROK should actively promote the improvement and upgrading of economic and trade cooperation, continually opening up new prospects for win-win cooperation.
China will unswervingly expand high-level opening-up and welcomes enterprises from all countries, including those from the ROK, to invest and do business in China and share in the opportunities of its development, noted He.
Lee said that in recent years, cooperation between the ROK and China has deepened across various fields, noting that the ROK is willing to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with China and bring more benefits to the peoples of both countries.
The forum was jointly organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Approximately 400 representatives from the governments and business communities of both countries participated in the event.
