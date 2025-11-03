Home>>
China renews currency swap agreement with ROK
(Xinhua) 15:53, November 03, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, has renewed a bilateral currency swap agreement with the Bank of Korea, the central bank of the Republic of Korea (ROK).
The value of the swap is 400 billion yuan (about 56.44 billion U.S. dollars), or 70 trillion Korean won, the PBOC said in a statement on Monday.
The agreement is valid for five years and can be renewed upon mutual consent, per the statement.
The renewal of the currency swap agreement will further deepen bilateral monetary and financial cooperation, facilitate trade between the two countries, and support the stability of financial markets, according to the statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Vicky on the move: Chinese vibes fill South Korea's streets ahead of APEC meeting
- Mutual visa-free policies prove a win-win for China, S. Korea
- New ROK ambassador to Beijing expected to help boost relations
- Beijing and Seoul vow to strengthen cooperation
- Tourism between China, ROK set to soar as Guilin-Incheon flights resume
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.