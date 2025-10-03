Tourism between China, ROK set to soar as Guilin-Incheon flights resume

Xinhua) 09:58, October 03, 2025

NANNING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Flights between Guilin, a key tourism hub in southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Incheon in the Republic of Korea (ROK) resumed on Wednesday, according to the regional cultural and tourism department and the local airport of Guilin.

The route, operated by Jeju Air, offers four weekly flights linking Incheon International Airport directly to Guilin Liangjiang International Airport.

To support the route's resumption, Guangxi's culture and tourism department organized a tour for travel industry representatives from the ROK in late September, fostering deeper cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.

The delegation, composed of representatives from the ROK tourism association, leading travel agencies, prominent media outlets and key opinion leaders, visited multiple locations across Guangxi, including Guilin, Yangshuo and Nanning. During the tour, they experienced the region's stunning natural scenery and its rich ethnic culture.

Delegation members noted that Guangxi's tourism resources were even more unique and diverse than expected, with strong development potential and substantial appeal for the ROK market.

"Guangxi possesses unique tourism resources. Its breathtaking landscapes are rarely found elsewhere," said Won Hee-seo, director of Hyechul Travel, who revisited Guilin two decades after her first trip.

"Beyond Guilin's iconic scenery, tourists can explore other attractions across Guangxi, where excellent infrastructure ensures a highly satisfying experience for ROK visitors," said Kim Tae-joo, CEO of Tour Lounge.

At a symposium held during the tour, representatives from both China and the ROK expressed their hope that the resumption of the route would serve as a catalyst for enhancing bilateral tourism and exploring collaborative market opportunities.

Several leading tourism enterprises in Guangxi showcased customized products for the ROK market, offering premium itineraries featuring cross-border cruises, scenic retreats, ethnic cultural experiences, and wellness-focused tourism.

Outbound travel from China to the ROK is also poised for growth, following the ROK government's temporary visa-waiver policy for Chinese group travelers, which took effect on Sept. 29. Under the policy, Chinese groups of three or more can enter visa-free for stays up to 15 days.

"The launch of additional flight routes will significantly enhance travel convenience between the two countries," said Wang Jiyang, a staff member at Guilin Liangjiang International Airport.

Starting in late October, two ROK airlines will successively inaugurate services linking Guilin with Incheon and Guilin with Busan, bringing the total number of carriers operating between Guilin and the ROK to three, according to Wang.

