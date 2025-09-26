The rise of 'smart tourism' in China reflects evolving travel preferences

Tourists in traditional Chinese costumes visit a cultural block in Huainan, east China's Anhui province. (Photo/Chen Bin)

This summer, China's cultural and tourism market has seen continued growth, with large crowds visiting attractions across the country. Beneath the surface of this activity, however, a quiet transformation is underway: travel behaviors and mindsets are changing.

Spontaneous, last-minute trips are increasingly giving way to meticulously planned itineraries. The trend of flocking to overcrowded hotspots is waning, replaced by a growing interest in discovering lesser-known destinations. This shift, referred to by netizens as "smart tourism," not only characterizes this summer's travel patterns but also signals a broader change in consumer attitudes.

At its core, "smart tourism" is enabled by digital technology. With digital platforms now deeply integrated into cultural and tourism services, travelers benefit from more sophisticated tools, ranging from itinerary planning and price comparisons to service recommendations.

These innovations have significantly shortened the decision-making cycle while enhancing planning quality. Real-time information, such as weather forecasts, crowd density, and hotel reviews, allows travelers to make informed, efficient decisions, creating a more predictable and organized travel experience.

A woman visits Chengdu Museum in southwest China's Sichuan province. (Photo/Bao Kangxuan)

Platform data indicates a noticeable increase in early bookings this summer, with "early-bird" orders rising more than 30 percent year on year. The trend illustrates how digital tools are empowering more precise and deliberate travel planning.

"Smart tourism" also reflects a shift toward rational and experience-driven spending. Travelers today are more focused on value and quality. They are willing to invest in meaningful, high-quality experiences while avoiding unnecessary expenditures. This summer, the market saw growth in bookings, travel distances, and trip durations, with spending increasingly concentrated on activities that enhance the overall experience.

For instance, data from car rental services giant CAR Inc. show that cross-city car rentals rose by 400 percent year on year, reaching record highs. Long-distance rentals exceeding 800 kilometers accounted for more than 30 percent of total bookings, up nearly 40 percent from last year. Many county-level destinations have emerged as new highlights for road trips, underscoring the principle behind smart tourism: prioritizing enriching experiences and maximizing value.

This evolution is driven by the alignment of supply and demand. On the demand side, a more mature consumer base is moving away from rushed, checklist-style tourism in favor of personalized and immersive journeys.

Tourists visit an immersive exhibition in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo/Long Wei)

On the supply side, local governments and tourism providers are responding with innovative offerings. The Palace Museum has launched digital immersive programs to bring relics to life; Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu province has extended the evening hours for its classical gardens to enrich nighttime offerings; Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region has introduced multi-day passes for scenic sites to reduce travel costs. These innovations have not only broadened access to high-quality tourism products but also injected fresh vitality into the market.

China's cultural and tourism industry is transitioning from rapid expansion to quality-driven development. As the market enters a phase of stock competition, refinement and service differentiation are becoming critical. "Smart tourism" is more than just a shift in travel habits but a new consumer ethos of rationality and confidence, while driving the industry toward more personalized, high-end, and service-oriented offerings.

