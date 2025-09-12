How digital, intelligent tech is reshaping global tourism

Xinhua) 10:21, September 12, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Global tourism is experiencing a profound revolution, powered not by guidebooks, but by algorithms and artificial intelligence.

More than 600 industry insiders and experts from 66 countries convened on Thursday at the World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development 2025, which is part of the ongoing China International Fair for Trade in Services, to reflect on history and build a digital future.

From Beijing to the Mediterranean, ancient capitals are leveraging cutting-edge digital and intelligent technologies to manage crowds, personalize experiences and preserve heritage, forging a new model for international travel that is built on data-driven collaboration.

Beijing -- a city with eight UNESCO World Heritage sites -- is emerging as a blueprint for this transformation. The city has successfully merged its deep cultural heritage with modern technology, offering immersive guided tours, using augmented reality to narrate historical stories, and supplying AI-powered guides to help visitors understand cultural artifacts.

This strategy, alongside China's optimized entry policies such as expanded visa-free access and extended durations of stay, is yielding impressive results. From January to July 2025, the city received approximately 2.92 million inbound tourists -- a striking 46.2 percent year-on-year increase.

"Beijing has successfully fused ancient dynamic heritage with smart, sustainable tourism strategy," said Peter Semone, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association, adding that the city's innovative approach is extending its tourism boundaries and solidifying its status as a leading MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destination.

This digital shift is a universal imperative, echoing across historic European cities to emerging African hubs. In the Maltese capital of Valletta, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site described as an "open-air museum," Mayor Olaf McKay faces the challenge of safeguarding residents' quality of life amid a record surge in visitors.

"Digital transformation is not just about technology, but about responsibility," McKay said, noting that the city is deploying AI-powered monitoring systems, smart bins and digital reporting tools backed up by data insights to optimize resources and reduce environmental strain.

Similarly, Athens in Greece is installing smart facilities to monitor energy, water, pollution and people flows. "Through technological innovation, Athens is continuously integrating its ancient civilization with the needs of modern tourists," said the city's Vice Mayor Thomas Georgiadis, highlighting the push for sustainable development and interactive experiences.

As one of the world's oldest UNESCO World Heritage sites, Fez has a responsibility to pursue sustainable development, said Aziz Lebbar, vice mayor of the Moroccan city. "We are committed to promoting sustainable and friendly tourism, expanding urban green spaces and preserving culture through digital tools like 3D printing," he said. "These visual technologies help safeguard cultural heritage and artifacts."

For travelers, these changes are intensely personal, revolutionizing how trips are chosen, planned and experienced. Ren Fen, vice president of online travel agency Qunar.com, said that AI is bringing tremendous opportunities to the entire tourism industry. "Every part of the journey is worth being reinvented with AI," she said. Her company is now launching an AI travel toolbox to handle everything from inspiration to booking.

The frictions of traveling in a foreign country are also being reduced. On China's leading life services provider Meituan, international cards, Alipay and WeChat all work seamlessly. "We've even introduced NFC passport scanning for easier bookings and payments," said Lucy Lu, general manager of Meituan's Culture and Tourism Industry. "Soon, traveling in China will feel as convenient as spending at home."

Robust data also underscores this recovery and shift in behavior. Data from the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) shows that global tourist arrivals totaled 14.2 billion in 2024, with the year's total tourism revenue hitting 6.1 trillion U.S. dollars -- 104.1 percent of the 2019 level. International tourism revenue grew by 6.3 percent.

WTCF's flagship publication, the World Tourism Cities Development Report (2024-2025), which was released on Thursday at the conference, identified a crucial change in travel methods and consumption preferences among international tourists as demand rebounds. "Fewer trips, longer stays and deeper experiences" are gradually replacing pre-pandemic high-frequency, short-distance travel, with high-value products like cultural immersion experiences gaining popularity, per the report. Digital, intelligent technologies can play a key role in this regard.

The underlying message from industry leaders is that this technological leap must be taken collectively. Pansy Ho, vice chair and secretary-general of the Global Tourism Economy Forum, expressed her hopes for deepened collaboration with WTCF to turn opportunities into realistic, achievable goals.

Ho's sentiment was echoed by Wei Xiaodong, chairman of the Beijing municipal committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, who encouraged all WTCF members to apply digital, intelligent technologies extensively, drive industry integration, and champion cooperation.

