Wellness tourism: 'slow travel' unlocks a booming market

14:20, August 28, 2025 By Zhang Wenhao, Dong Zeyang ( People's Daily

Photo taken on March 29, 2025 shows cherry blossoms in Yanling county, central China's Henan province. (Photo/Niu Shupei)

Wellness tourism - combining healthy lifestyles with extended stays in destinations renowned for pristine nature, scenic landscapes, therapeutic hot springs, or advanced medical services – represents an evolving global trend.

In recent years, many parts of China have developed wellness tourism and other emerging tourism industries tailored to local conditions. This has not only offered travelers fresh cultural and travel experiences, but also created new drivers of growth for local economies.

According to forecasts, by 2025, China's wellness tourism market is expected to reach 9.5 trillion yuan ($1.32 trillion), while the overall health services industry will exceed 11.5 trillion yuan.

On a rain-washed morning, Tangyun Wellness Town in Yanling county, Xuchang, central China's Henan province, awakened to the sound of birdsong.

"I never expected such a hidden paradise in a small county," said Zhang Ruijun, a tourist from Wuhan, central China's Hubei province. Encouraged by friends, her family came to Yanling and were instantly captivated by its natural beauty and classical charm. "My parents are delighted, and we've decided to extend our stay here," she added.

Known as the "Hometown of Chinese Floriculture," Yanling has long been famed for its abundant flowers and trees. "Located on the plains, Yanling's flourishing flower and tree industry laid the foundation for its forest wellness sector," said Wang Haijun, head of the county's wellness development office.

Yanling has over 520,000 mu (about 34,700 hectares) of flower and tree plantations, with its main production area boasting 80 percent forest coverage. The air is rich in negative oxygen ions, far exceeding the World Health Organization's clean air standards.

The county has sought to transform these ecological advantages into industrial strength through wellness tourism.

"We've transformed from selling plants to 'selling' wellbeing," said Zheng Hongwei, head of Tangyun Wellness Town. Formerly engaged in the flower, seedling, and bonsai cultivation and sales, Zheng switched into wellness tourism eight years ago. Last year, the town welcomed over 500,000 visitors.

In addition to flowers and trees, hot springs have become another signature attraction. On weekends and holidays, visitors from near and far flock to Yanling to soak in the mineral-rich springs and admire the blossoms.

By enhancing ecology through horticulture, building tourism upon ecology, and promoting wellness through tourism, Yanling's forest wellness industry reported an output value of 15.61 billion yuan last year, accounting for 38.8 percent of the county's GDP.

Photo shows the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in south China's Hainan province. (Photo/Song Guoqiang)

In southern China's tropical Hainan province, Boao township emerges as a coastal wellness destination where turquoise waters meet lush landscapes and modern medical facilities.

"I came here for a medical check-up, and the service truly puts me at ease," said Ms. Dong, a tourist from Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei province, who chose a medical-and-wellness package for her trip. Guided through a streamlined process at the Mellsser International Medical Center, she completed her check-up efficiently.

"We provide specialist consultations for result interpretation, personalized health planning, and continuous support from lifestyle managers and nutritionists - both during and after hospital stays," explained Yang Zhenhuan, manager of the hospital's client services department.

Boao's mountainous and island scenery is complemented by exceptional environmental metrics: 99.3 annual days with excellent air quality and a year-round average temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius. These conditions have established Boao as an ideal wellness destination where travelers increasingly combine relaxation with advanced medical services.

In the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, favorable policies allow medical services to stay on the cutting edge of technology, equipment, and pharmaceuticals. The zone has early access to innovative drugs, devices, and specialty foods unavailable elsewhere in China. So far, it has introduced more than 470 innovative medicines and devices from abroad. Its 36 medical institutions cover seven major specialties, including medical aesthetics, featuring top Chinese public hospitals as well as leading international and domestic specialty brands. Experiencing specialty healthcare has become a highlight for wellness tourists.

A foreign tourist learns a traditional Chinese musical instrument in Boao, south China's Hainan province. (Photo from the WeChat official account of Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone Administration)

The pilot zone has also attracted overseas visitors. Tourists from Russia, Spain, and other countries have come for health management, anti-aging treatments, praising the efficiency of medical services. Thanks to relaxed visa-free entry policies, an Indonesian international medical tourism group recently visited the pilot zone, enjoying local cuisine, hot springs, and comprehensive health screenings.

Statistics show that in the first quarter of this year, medical institutions in the pilot zone received 111,500 medical tourists, up 29.8 percent year on year. The number of visits for special licensed drugs and devices reached 16,000, a year-on-year increase of 44.14 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)