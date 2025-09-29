Number of domestic trips, tourist expenditure reaching new heights in H1 2025: minister

Xinhua) 16:07, September 29, 2025

Sun Yeli, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of culture and tourism, attends a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in high-quality development of culture and tourism during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tourists made nearly 3.29 billion domestic trips in the first six months of 2025, setting a new record high, China's minister of culture and tourism Sun Yeli said Monday.

In the same period, the total amount of tourist-related expenditure reached 3.15 trillion yuan (443 billion U.S. dollars), said Sun at a press conference.

The minister added that, following the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, China's tourism industry has seen a robust rebound.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)