China-ROK trade sees steady growth in first 11 months in 2025

January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Trade between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) expanded in the first 11 months of 2025, with electromechanical products serving as a major driver, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.

China's imports and exports with the ROK totaled 2.14 trillion yuan (304.46 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, which was up 1.6 percent year on year.

China imported 1.2 trillion yuan worth of goods from the ROK and exported goods totaling 940 billion yuan to the ROK.

China-ROK trade accounted for 5.2 percent of China's total foreign trade during the 11-month period, per the data.

During the same period, China-ROK trade in electromechanical products reached 1.43 trillion yuan -- up 5.9 percent and accounting for 67 percent of the bilateral total.

China's imports of electronic components from the ROK rose 9.9 percent year on year, and its imports of computer parts and computer accessories increased 7.4 percent. Its exports of electronic components and auto parts to the ROK increased 10 percent and 8.9 percent.

China-ROK cooperation in emerging areas gathered momentum, with China's imports of medicinal materials and pharmaceutical products growing by 8.9 percent, and its imports of electrical equipment by 3 percent.

Bilateral trade in agricultural products totaled 52.19 billion yuan in the first 11 months of 2025, rising 2.1 percent year on year.

China's imports of alcoholic beverages, soft drinks and flour-based food products from the ROK all posted double-digit growth during the period, as did its exports of dried and fresh fruits, nuts and tea to the ROK, according to the data.

