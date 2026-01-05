Xi congratulates Doumbouya on election as president of Guinea

Xinhua) 16:35, January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Mamady Doumbouya on his election as president of Guinea.

In his message, Xi noted that Guinea is the first sub-Saharan African country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.

The two sides, he said, have long upheld mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, supported each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, and carried out fruitful cooperation for common development.

Xi also said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Guinea relations and stands ready to work with Doumbouya to further develop the two countries' comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, so as to make greater contributions to improving the well-being of both peoples and promoting solidarity in the Global South.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)