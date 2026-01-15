Senior legislators study Xi's speech at CPC disciplinary agency plenum

Xinhua) 08:56, January 15, 2026

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presides over and addresses a meeting convened by the leading Party members group of the NPC Standing Committee on Jan. 14, 2026. Senior Chinese legislators met on Wednesday to study a speech that Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered at the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislators met on Wednesday to study a speech that Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivered at the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presided over and addressed the meeting convened by the leading Party members group of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting called for efforts to strengthen the sense of political responsibility and awareness of historic mission, give full play to the roles of the NPC, and contribute to a sound start to the implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

The meeting also stressed the need to advance legislation related to anti-corruption, and urged deepening efforts to improve Party conduct, build integrity and combat corruption.

