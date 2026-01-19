Home>>
Quotes from Xi | Keep sounding the bugle of anti-coruption
(People's Daily App) 13:07, January 19, 2026
"As long as the breeding grounds and conditions for corruption still exist, we must keep sounding the bugle and never rest, not even for a minute, in our fight against corruption," said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in 2022. The 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection started its fifth plenary session in Beijing on Monday. Let's review some Xi's remarks on anti-corruption.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi receives credentials of new ambassadors to China
- Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration ceremony of Guinean president
- Xi's speech at Central Urban Work Conference to be published
- Xi: Advance rigorous Party self-governance
- Senior legislators study Xi's speech at CPC disciplinary agency plenum
- Senior government officials study Xi's speech at CPC disciplinary agency plenum
- Quotes from Xi | Keep sounding the bugle of anti-coruption
- Xi Story: Revisiting dialogue in cave dwelling
- Xi urges advancing Party self-governance with higher standards, more concrete measures
- Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.