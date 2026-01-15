Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration ceremony of Guinean president

Xinhua) 16:05, January 15, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President of the Republic of Guinea Mamadi Doumbouya, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zheng Jianbang will attend President Doumbouya's inauguration ceremony to be held in Guinea's capital Conakry on Jan. 17, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

