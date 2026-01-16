Xi receives credentials of new ambassadors to China

Xinhua) 14:19, January 16, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after receiving the credentials of 18 new ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials of 18 new ambassadors to China in Beijing on Friday.

Addressing the envoys, Xi noted that the world today is undergoing accelerating changes on a scale rarely seen in a century, with the international landscape beset by transformation and turbulence, and global challenges becoming more prominent.

Division, confrontation and zero-sum games have no future, and returning the world to the law of the jungle is not what people want to see, Xi said, adding that global solidarity and cooperation are the only right choices.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after receiving the credentials of 18 new ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)