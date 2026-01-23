Xi says China's high-quality development to provide more opportunities for cooperation with Brazil

Xinhua) 13:18, January 23, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's high-quality development via high-level opening-up will provide more opportunities for cooperation with Brazil, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi made the remarks during a phone call with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Xi noted that he and Lula in 2024 jointly announced the elevation of China-Brazil ties to a community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

Over the past year, the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future has gained solid momentum, with deepening alignment between their development strategies and setting an example of unity and cooperation between Global South countries, Xi added.

This year marks the start of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, said Xi, voicing China's readiness to work with Brazil to comprehensively deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields and push for greater development of bilateral relations so as to usher in an even brighter future.

Amid the current turbulent international situation, China and Brazil -- both important countries in the Global South -- are a constructive force in safeguarding global peace and stability and improving global governance, said Xi.

Xi called on the two countries to firmly stand on the right side of history, make more efforts to defend the common interests of both countries and of the Global South, and jointly safeguard the central role of the United Nations, as well as international fairness and justice.

China is committed to always being a good friend and partner to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), and to jointly advancing the building of the China-LAC community with a shared future, he noted.

For his part, Lula said that Xi's historic visit to Brazil in 2024 has elevated bilateral ties to a new height of building a community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet and that bilateral cooperation in various fields has made remarkable progress.

Lula voiced Brazil's readiness to work with the Chinese side to push for greater growth in bilateral ties and the relationship between Latin America and China.

He depicted Brazil and China as important forces in defending multilateralism and upholding free trade.

Against a concerning international landscape, Lula said that Brazil is willing to work closely with China, uphold the authority of the United Nations, and strengthen cooperation among BRICS countries so as to safeguard peace and stability in the region and beyond.

