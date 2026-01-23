Understanding China through a fable shared by President Xi

13:20, January 23, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping accepted credentials from 18 new ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Jan. 16, 2026. In a speech following the ceremony, Xi shared the story of "The Blind Men and the Elephant."

"If one blind man touches its leg, he believes the elephant is a pillar; if another touches its belly, he says it is a wall. But in fact, neither description represents the elephant as a whole," Xi said.

Xi emphasized that China is a country with uneven development and rich cultural diversity. "Only by forming a full and comprehensive picture can one truly understand the real China," he added.

China spans more than 9.6 million square kilometers, hosting 56 ethnic groups and over 1.4 billion people. To truly understand China, one cannot look at just a single point or dimension.

By sharing the fable, Xi encouraged ambassadors to travel widely across the country, thereby fostering closer friendship and cooperation between China and the rest of the world.

China today is forging ahead with courage and determination on the new journey of Chinese modernization. The recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan are the blueprint for China's economic and social development over the next five years and will unlock a growing array of opportunities for the world.

China will open its doors still wider, and inject greater certainty and fresh momentum into the world through its high-quality development, so that countries will realize common development and shared prosperity, Xi said.

