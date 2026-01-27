Xi holds phone talks with Vietnam's To Lam

January 27, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held phone talks with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, expressed congratulations over the successful convening of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and To Lam's re-election as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

Xi expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV Central Committee headed by To Lam, Vietnam will surely fulfill the goals and tasks set forth by the 14th National Congress and realize at an early date the two goals set for the centenary of the party and the country respectively.

He added that China and Vietnam should keep to their paths and not sway in their commitment, unite and cooperate to promote development, and work together towards a bright future.

China is working to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, while Vietnam is also in a new era of national development, Xi noted.

The two sides should hold firm to their beliefs, uphold fundamental principles and break new ground, fend off and defuse various risks and challenges, jointly defend the cause of socialism, and preserve the political essence of China-Vietnam relations, Xi said.

Both sides should continue to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on both party and state governance, make good use of mechanisms such as high-level meetings, theoretical seminars and cadre trainings, and continually improve the governance capacity of the party and the state, he added.

Both sides should strengthen the alignment of development strategies, deepen high-level mutually beneficial cooperation so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and jointly advance towards socialist modernization, Xi said.

He also urged the two sides to strengthen coordination and collaboration in international and regional affairs, jointly oppose hegemonism and bloc confrontation, and work together to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

For his part, To Lam expressed appreciation to the CPC Central Committee for the congratulatory message on the successful convening of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, and thanked General Secretary Xi for the good wishes on his re-election as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

He outlined the main outcomes of the 14th CPV National Congress, and said Vietnam is willing to work side by side with China on a new journey, steadily deepen friendly cooperation between neighboring socialist countries in line with the requirements of "six mores."

China's development has consistently provided inspiration and valuable experience for Vietnam's development, he said.

Vietnam will continue to adhere to the one-China policy, support General Secretary Xi's vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the four global initiatives, To Lam said.

Vietnam stands ready to strengthen mutual political trust with China, promote coordination in diplomacy, national defense and public security, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, foster friendly feelings between the two peoples, enhance coordination in a complex and changing international landscape, uphold multilateralism, oppose protectionism, and promote the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future, he added.

Xi and To Lam also exchanged greetings for the coming Spring Festival, wishing the two peoples happiness and health.

