Xi calls on China, Finland to deepen cooperation in various areas
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Finland should deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as energy transition, circular economy, agriculture and forestry industries, and scientific and technological innovation, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.
Xi made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Beijing, welcoming Finnish enterprises to "take a swim in the vast ocean of the Chinese market" to enhance their global competitiveness.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
