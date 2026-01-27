Xi welcomes Finnish enterprises to "take a swim in the vast ocean of the Chinese market"

Xinhua) 15:46, January 27, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday welcomes Finnish enterprises to "take a swim in the vast ocean of the Chinese market" to enhance their global competitiveness.

Xi made the remarks in his meeting in Beijing with visiting Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, calling on both sides to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as energy transition, circular economy, agriculture and forestry industries, and scientific and technological innovation.

Xi pointed out that Finland was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. Over the past 76 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-Finland relations, characterized by mutual respect, equality, future orientation and win-win cooperation, have achieved steady growth regardless of how the international landscape has evolved, he added.

Noting this year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, Xi said China will continue to advance high-quality development and expand high-standard opening up to the rest of the world.

Finland is a powerhouse in winter sports, and China has also emerged as a major winter sports nation, Xi said, calling on both sides to promote exchanges and cooperation in this area to carry forward their winter sports friendship.

He welcomes more Finnish people to visit China and experience its blend of ancient heritage and modern vitality.

Meanwhile, Xi pointed out that in a world confronted by multiple risks and challenges, the international community should join hands for response, adding that major countries should act as a good example to promote equality, observe the rule of law, pursue cooperation, and uphold integrity.

He expressed China's readiness to work with Finland to firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, to jointly respond to global challenges.

Xi also said China is willing to work with Finland to promote an equitable and orderly multipolar world as well as a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

China and Europe are partners, not adversaries, Xi emphasized. Cooperation between China and Europe outweighs competition, and their common ground outweighs differences, he noted, adding that China hopes Finland will play a constructive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of China-Europe relations.

Noting that Finnish enterprises take great interest in coming to China for cooperation, Orpo said Finland is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance high-level exchanges, and deepen practical cooperation in trade, investment, digital economy, clean energy, agriculture and other fields.

Orpo also said that Finland firmly adheres to the one-China policy. He added that Finland appreciates China's important and constructive role in international affairs and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly safeguard world peace and stability.

Noting that the constructive development of Europe-China relations is of great significance, Orpo said Finland advocates Europe's strategic autonomy, supports free trade, and stands ready to play a positive role in helping properly resolve trade frictions between Europe and China and promote the healthy development of their ties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2026.

