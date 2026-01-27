China and Europe are partners, not adversaries: Xi

Xinhua) 14:12, January 27, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Europe are partners, not adversaries, said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his meeting with the visiting Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Beijing on Tuesday.

Cooperation between China and Europe outweighs competition, and their common ground outweighs differences, Xi noted, adding that China hopes Finland will play a constructive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of China-Europe relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

