Frigates maneuver at sea
(China Military Online) 15:35, January 23, 2026
Guided-missile frigate Huaibei (Hull 516) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command maneuvers at high speed during a maritime training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haifan)
Guided-missile frigates Huaibei (Hull 516) and Quzhou (Hull 517) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command sail in formation during a maritime training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haifan)
