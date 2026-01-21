PLA drone training near China's Dongsha island lawful: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:08, January 21, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Drone training conducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command near China's Dongsha island is entirely legitimate and lawful, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Peng Qing'en, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to the Taiwan defense department's description of mainland drone activity as "highly provocative and irresponsible."

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities disregard the facts and the legal principle that Taiwan is part of China, stubbornly clinging to the separatist stance of "Taiwan independence," Peng said.

Moreover, they repeatedly stage secessionist provocations, making the DPP authorities nothing but absolute "troublemakers," Peng noted.

